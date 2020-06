Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

801 S 17th St. New Castle. Very nicely redone 2 bedroom. Unusual to find one and a half baths! Half bath is conveniently located on main level. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors in living room and dining room. New carpet and vinyl in kitchen and bedrooms. All new paint. New electrical outlets. Dining room can be used as a partial office/bonus room area. New light fixtures. Brand new bathrooms. Laundry hook-up on back or extra storage. Covered porch. Street parking and parking in front of storage areas. Corner lot. Fill out an application now because this wont last long!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.