Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly bike storage internet access roommate matching

Meet Silvertree Communities - Seven great apartment communities in Muncie, conveniently located near Ball State. Silvertree Communities offers per bed leasing where each unit is priced by the bedroom, and full apartment pricing is also available! Our modern apartments and townhomes feature open floorplans, central A/C, washer and dryer, patios and balconies, and plenty of parking. Residents enjoy our sparkling pool, clubhouse, fitness center, complimentary coffee lounge, business center and other awesome amenities. Come home to Silvertree Communities - we have better locations, more amenities, and the lowest rates in Muncie!