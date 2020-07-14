All apartments in Muncie
Silvertree Communities

2720 N Silvertree Ln · (765) 295-7237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Fall 2020 classes are confirmed! Next 25 people to sign their lease will get a $300 gift card!* Flexible leasing and immediate move-in available!
Location

2720 N Silvertree Ln, Muncie, IN 47304

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 beds, 1 bath, $389

$389

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 beds, 1 bath, $409

$409

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Silvertree 2 BD-1

$818

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Sunreach-1

$795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Autumn Breeze-1

$855

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Sunreach-2

$870

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Silvertree Communities.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
bike storage
internet access
roommate matching
Meet Silvertree Communities - Seven great apartment communities in Muncie, conveniently located near Ball State. Silvertree Communities offers per bed leasing where each unit is priced by the bedroom, and full apartment pricing is also available! Our modern apartments and townhomes feature open floorplans, central A/C, washer and dryer, patios and balconies, and plenty of parking. Residents enjoy our sparkling pool, clubhouse, fitness center, complimentary coffee lounge, business center and other awesome amenities. Come home to Silvertree Communities - we have better locations, more amenities, and the lowest rates in Muncie!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200-$500
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 60 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Lot, Attached Garage in Some Units.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Silvertree Communities have any available units?
Silvertree Communities offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $389 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $795. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
What amenities does Silvertree Communities have?
Some of Silvertree Communities's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Silvertree Communities currently offering any rent specials?
Silvertree Communities is offering the following rent specials: Fall 2020 classes are confirmed! Next 25 people to sign their lease will get a $300 gift card!* Flexible leasing and immediate move-in available!
Is Silvertree Communities pet-friendly?
Yes, Silvertree Communities is pet friendly.
Does Silvertree Communities offer parking?
Yes, Silvertree Communities offers parking.
Does Silvertree Communities have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Silvertree Communities offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Silvertree Communities have a pool?
Yes, Silvertree Communities has a pool.
Does Silvertree Communities have accessible units?
No, Silvertree Communities does not have accessible units.
Does Silvertree Communities have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Silvertree Communities has units with dishwashers.
