Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

615 S Penn St A

615 S Penn St · (727) 291-8088
Location

615 S Penn St, Muncie, IN 47302
Industry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$391

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$391 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296425

615 S Penn Street, Muncie, IN 47302
2 beds 1 bath 1352 sq ft Lot size 1890

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$391.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $37,500.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296425
Property Id 296425

(RLNE5841814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 S Penn St A have any available units?
615 S Penn St A has a unit available for $391 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
Is 615 S Penn St A currently offering any rent specials?
615 S Penn St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 S Penn St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 S Penn St A is pet friendly.
Does 615 S Penn St A offer parking?
No, 615 S Penn St A does not offer parking.
Does 615 S Penn St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 S Penn St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 S Penn St A have a pool?
No, 615 S Penn St A does not have a pool.
Does 615 S Penn St A have accessible units?
No, 615 S Penn St A does not have accessible units.
Does 615 S Penn St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 S Penn St A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 S Penn St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 S Penn St A does not have units with air conditioning.
