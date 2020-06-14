All apartments in Muncie
Last updated April 7 2020 at 10:51 AM

316 South Monroe Street · (317) 413-4454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

316 South Monroe Street, Muncie, IN 47305
East Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
1 bedroom 1 bath located in Downtown Muncie, IN. Located in the Historic Emily Kimbrough district close to restaurants, shopping, Ball State University and Ivy Tech. All utilities are included (cable/internet not included). Laundry in building and off street parking. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 South Monroe Street - 3 have any available units?
316 South Monroe Street - 3 has a unit available for $545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 South Monroe Street - 3 have?
Some of 316 South Monroe Street - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 South Monroe Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
316 South Monroe Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 South Monroe Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 South Monroe Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 316 South Monroe Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 316 South Monroe Street - 3 does offer parking.
Does 316 South Monroe Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 South Monroe Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 South Monroe Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 316 South Monroe Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 316 South Monroe Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 316 South Monroe Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 316 South Monroe Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 South Monroe Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
