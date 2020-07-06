Rent Calculator
Home
/
Muncie, IN
/
2709 North Kaster Court - 2
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2709 North Kaster Court - 2
2709 North Kaster Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Muncie
Apartments with Parking
Apartments under $800
Apartments under $700
2 Bedrooms
Location
2709 North Kaster Court, Muncie, IN 47304
Lantern - Pearwood - Keller
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Ready soon. Pics are from the other side of the duplex that we just finished. Doing the same thing on this unit.
Large lot without fence. Large porch, partially covered. Outside storage closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2709 North Kaster Court - 2 have any available units?
2709 North Kaster Court - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Muncie, IN
.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Muncie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2709 North Kaster Court - 2 have?
Some of 2709 North Kaster Court - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2709 North Kaster Court - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2709 North Kaster Court - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 North Kaster Court - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 North Kaster Court - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2709 North Kaster Court - 2 offer parking?
No, 2709 North Kaster Court - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2709 North Kaster Court - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 North Kaster Court - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 North Kaster Court - 2 have a pool?
No, 2709 North Kaster Court - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2709 North Kaster Court - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2709 North Kaster Court - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 North Kaster Court - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 North Kaster Court - 2 has units with dishwashers.
