Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

2020 Maplewood Available 08/01/20 COMING AUGUST 2020 *** BEAUTIFUL!! NEWLY REMODELED! 4BDRM 1.5 BATH IN GREAT LOCATION!! CLOSE TO BSU!!! - THERE ARE TENANTS IN THIS PROPERTY PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY



4 bdrms *** 1.5 bath *** 2 car attached garage ***

This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home has recently been updated. Open concept kitchen/ living room area wt decorative fireplace. Kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances. New flooring throughout entire home. 1 large bedroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Wall a/c unit provided for upstairs. Full size bathroom wt double sink upstairs also, 1/2 bath is downstairs. Laundry area with washer & dryer hook up. 2 car attached garage make cold snowy mornings a piece of cake! Small dogs or cats accepted wt Property Manager approval and pet deposit. Tenant pays electric, water & sewage. NO GAS BILLS!!!



-Completely remodeled new flooring, paint & appliances

-No Section 8 accepted

-Cat & small dogs (20lbs or less) accepted wt pet deposit & $10 monthly pet rent (NO LARGE DOGS ACCEPTED)

-Stove, Fridge & A/C unit provided

--All electric! No gas bills!



Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score by paying your rent on time! Having a higher credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.



If you have any questions or would like to schedule a house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.



(RLNE4643477)