Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

2020 Maplewood

2020 N Maplewood Ave · (765) 288-0890 ext. 970
Location

2020 N Maplewood Ave, Muncie, IN 47304
Anthony

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2020 Maplewood · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2020 Maplewood Available 08/01/20 COMING AUGUST 2020 *** BEAUTIFUL!! NEWLY REMODELED! 4BDRM 1.5 BATH IN GREAT LOCATION!! CLOSE TO BSU!!! - THERE ARE TENANTS IN THIS PROPERTY PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY

4 bdrms *** 1.5 bath *** 2 car attached garage ***
This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home has recently been updated. Open concept kitchen/ living room area wt decorative fireplace. Kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances. New flooring throughout entire home. 1 large bedroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Wall a/c unit provided for upstairs. Full size bathroom wt double sink upstairs also, 1/2 bath is downstairs. Laundry area with washer & dryer hook up. 2 car attached garage make cold snowy mornings a piece of cake! Small dogs or cats accepted wt Property Manager approval and pet deposit. Tenant pays electric, water & sewage. NO GAS BILLS!!!

-Completely remodeled new flooring, paint & appliances
-No Section 8 accepted
-Cat & small dogs (20lbs or less) accepted wt pet deposit & $10 monthly pet rent (NO LARGE DOGS ACCEPTED)
-Stove, Fridge & A/C unit provided
--All electric! No gas bills!

Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score by paying your rent on time! Having a higher credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule a house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.

(RLNE4643477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Maplewood have any available units?
2020 Maplewood has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Maplewood have?
Some of 2020 Maplewood's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Maplewood currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Maplewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Maplewood pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Maplewood is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Maplewood offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Maplewood offers parking.
Does 2020 Maplewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Maplewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Maplewood have a pool?
No, 2020 Maplewood does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Maplewood have accessible units?
No, 2020 Maplewood does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Maplewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Maplewood does not have units with dishwashers.
