All apartments in Muncie
Find more places like 1919 S Gilman Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Muncie, IN
/
1919 S Gilman Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

1919 S Gilman Ave.

1919 South Gilman Avenue · (765) 288-0890 ext. 883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Muncie
See all
Apartments under $800
See all
Apartments under $700
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1919 South Gilman Avenue, Muncie, IN 47302
Forest Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1919 S Gilman Ave. · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
COMING SOON!! Cute, spacious 3 bedroom with garage - Looking for that place that offers a lot of space? Then this is your place! This place has a living room, dining room, garage and a large fenced-in yard. Nice, 3 bedrooms for the tenants to be comfortable. There is carpet and vinyl flooring through-out. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.
--Tenant pays all utilities (water, sewage, gas and electric)
--W/D hook-up
--Garage
--Fenced-in yard
--Section 8 welcomed

Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report now. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score! Having a high credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule a house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.

(RLNE2928572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 S Gilman Ave. have any available units?
1919 S Gilman Ave. has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 S Gilman Ave. have?
Some of 1919 S Gilman Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 S Gilman Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1919 S Gilman Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 S Gilman Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1919 S Gilman Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1919 S Gilman Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1919 S Gilman Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1919 S Gilman Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 S Gilman Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 S Gilman Ave. have a pool?
No, 1919 S Gilman Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1919 S Gilman Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1919 S Gilman Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 S Gilman Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 S Gilman Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1919 S Gilman Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silvertree Communities
2720 N Silvertree Ln
Muncie, IN 47304
Howard Square
550 S Jefferson St
Muncie, IN 47305
Jackson & Vine
619 E Jackson St
Muncie, IN 47305
Mill Pond Apartments
5310 West Keller Road
Muncie, IN 47304

Similar Pages

Muncie 2 BedroomsMuncie Apartments under $700
Muncie Apartments under $800Muncie Apartments with Garage
Muncie Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INLawrence, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Anderson, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INHuntington, IN
Wabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INGreenville, OHRichmond, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Ball State UniversityHuntington University
University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity