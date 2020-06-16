1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AVALIBLE APRIL 2020!! Large 4 bedroom/3 bath house in a great area - **CURRENTLY THERE IS A TENANT IN THIS UNIT - PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY**



Large 4 bedroom/3 bath house in a great area! This 4 bedroom has a lot of appeal and would be great for students or a family. It has many features including; Large living room, 3 full baths, all new appliances, plenty of parking, recently remodeled, 1 car garage, and a large basement. To schedule a time to see this property call Complete Property Care 7652880890. No section 8



Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report now. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score! Having a high credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.



If you have any questions or would like to schedule an house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.



(RLNE2162992)