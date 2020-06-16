All apartments in Muncie
Find more places like 1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:15 AM

1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr

1708 West Glenn Ellyn Drive · (765) 288-0890 ext. 970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1708 West Glenn Ellyn Drive, Muncie, IN 47304
Anthony

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr. · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVALIBLE APRIL 2020!! Large 4 bedroom/3 bath house in a great area - **CURRENTLY THERE IS A TENANT IN THIS UNIT - PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY**

Large 4 bedroom/3 bath house in a great area! This 4 bedroom has a lot of appeal and would be great for students or a family. It has many features including; Large living room, 3 full baths, all new appliances, plenty of parking, recently remodeled, 1 car garage, and a large basement. To schedule a time to see this property call Complete Property Care 7652880890. No section 8

Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report now. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score! Having a high credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule an house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.

(RLNE2162992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr have any available units?
1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
Is 1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Muncie.
Does 1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr does offer parking.
Does 1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr have a pool?
No, 1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr have accessible units?
No, 1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
