Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1505 W. Royale Dr. Available 08/19/20 Beautiful home with garage! Available August 2020!! - **CURRENTLY THERE IS A TENANT IN THIS UNIT - PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY**



Large 4 bedroom home with two living rooms one which includes a decorative fireplace and built in shelving and an open concept into the kitchen which includes a stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher provided, laundry room with a washer and dryer provided, spacious bedrooms with closets, 2 full bathrooms with a tub and a shower, huge fenced in back yard great for entertaining with built-in seating provided, detached garage with a seperate shed area for storage. No pets. No section 8. Tenant pays all utilities.

--No pets

--No section 8

--Tenant pays all utilities (water, sewage, gas, and electric)

--W/D provided

--Fridge, Stove, and dishwasher provided

--Fenced-in yard

--Garage



Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report now. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score! Having a high credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.



If you have any questions or would like to schedule an house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2690966)