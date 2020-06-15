All apartments in Muncie
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1505 W. Royale Dr.

1505 West Royale Drive · (765) 288-0890 ext. 970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1505 West Royale Drive, Muncie, IN 47304
Anthony

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1505 W. Royale Dr. · Avail. Aug 19

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1505 W. Royale Dr. Available 08/19/20 Beautiful home with garage! Available August 2020!! - **CURRENTLY THERE IS A TENANT IN THIS UNIT - PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY**

Large 4 bedroom home with two living rooms one which includes a decorative fireplace and built in shelving and an open concept into the kitchen which includes a stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher provided, laundry room with a washer and dryer provided, spacious bedrooms with closets, 2 full bathrooms with a tub and a shower, huge fenced in back yard great for entertaining with built-in seating provided, detached garage with a seperate shed area for storage. No pets. No section 8. Tenant pays all utilities.
--No pets
--No section 8
--Tenant pays all utilities (water, sewage, gas, and electric)
--W/D provided
--Fridge, Stove, and dishwasher provided
--Fenced-in yard
--Garage

Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report now. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score! Having a high credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule an house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2690966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 W. Royale Dr. have any available units?
1505 W. Royale Dr. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 W. Royale Dr. have?
Some of 1505 W. Royale Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 W. Royale Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1505 W. Royale Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 W. Royale Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1505 W. Royale Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Muncie.
Does 1505 W. Royale Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1505 W. Royale Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1505 W. Royale Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 W. Royale Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 W. Royale Dr. have a pool?
No, 1505 W. Royale Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1505 W. Royale Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1505 W. Royale Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 W. Royale Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 W. Royale Dr. has units with dishwashers.
