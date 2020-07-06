All apartments in Muncie
1409 W Abbott
1409 W Abbott

1409 West Abbott Street · No Longer Available
Location

1409 West Abbott Street, Muncie, IN 47303

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1409 W Abbott Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom - Available August 2020! - Come check out this three bedroom house available for August move in! It is pet friendly and right next door to Worthen Arena! Call at 765-289-7618 to schedule a tour.

(RLNE4560327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

