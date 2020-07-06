1409 W Abbott Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom - Available August 2020! - Come check out this three bedroom house available for August move in! It is pet friendly and right next door to Worthen Arena! Call at 765-289-7618 to schedule a tour.
(RLNE4560327)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1409 W Abbott have any available units?
1409 W Abbott doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Muncie, IN.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
Is 1409 W Abbott currently offering any rent specials?
1409 W Abbott is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 W Abbott pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 W Abbott is pet friendly.
Does 1409 W Abbott offer parking?
No, 1409 W Abbott does not offer parking.
Does 1409 W Abbott have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 W Abbott does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 W Abbott have a pool?
No, 1409 W Abbott does not have a pool.
Does 1409 W Abbott have accessible units?
No, 1409 W Abbott does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 W Abbott have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 W Abbott does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 W Abbott have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 W Abbott does not have units with air conditioning.