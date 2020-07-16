All apartments in Muncie
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

1404 W. Bethel Ave.

1404 West Bethel Avenue · (765) 288-0890 ext. 970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1404 West Bethel Avenue, Muncie, IN 47304
Anthony

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1404 W. Bethel Ave. · Avail. Aug 1

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1404 W. Bethel Ave. Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020!! Nice 2 bedroom house close to ball state - **CURRENTLY THERE IS A TENANT IN THIS UNIT - PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY**

Coming soon in August!! This nice 2 bedroom house has hardwood floors, Living room, large kitchen with stove and fridge provided, nice bathroom with tub and shower, newer furnace and water heater, electric stove, washer dryer hook up. Tenant pays gas, electric, water and sewage. Cast welcome with pet deposit. No dogs.
-Tenant pays all utilities
-Off street parking
-Stove & Refrigerator provided
-No section 8

Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score by paying your rent on time! Having a higher credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule a house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.

(RLNE2278552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 W. Bethel Ave. have any available units?
1404 W. Bethel Ave. has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 W. Bethel Ave. have?
Some of 1404 W. Bethel Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 W. Bethel Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1404 W. Bethel Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 W. Bethel Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 W. Bethel Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1404 W. Bethel Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1404 W. Bethel Ave. offers parking.
Does 1404 W. Bethel Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 W. Bethel Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 W. Bethel Ave. have a pool?
No, 1404 W. Bethel Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1404 W. Bethel Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1404 W. Bethel Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 W. Bethel Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 W. Bethel Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
