Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1404 W. Bethel Ave. Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020!! Nice 2 bedroom house close to ball state - **CURRENTLY THERE IS A TENANT IN THIS UNIT - PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY**



Coming soon in August!! This nice 2 bedroom house has hardwood floors, Living room, large kitchen with stove and fridge provided, nice bathroom with tub and shower, newer furnace and water heater, electric stove, washer dryer hook up. Tenant pays gas, electric, water and sewage. Cast welcome with pet deposit. No dogs.

-Tenant pays all utilities

-Off street parking

-Stove & Refrigerator provided

-No section 8



Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score by paying your rent on time! Having a higher credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.



If you have any questions or would like to schedule a house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.



(RLNE2278552)