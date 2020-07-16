All apartments in Monroe County
1370 West Dittemore Road

1370 Dittemore Road · No Longer Available
Location

1370 Dittemore Road, Monroe County, IN 47433

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Country living at its finest! Five acres to enjoy! Secluded setting. Room sizes are estimated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1370 West Dittemore Road have any available units?
1370 West Dittemore Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe County, IN.
What amenities does 1370 West Dittemore Road have?
Some of 1370 West Dittemore Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1370 West Dittemore Road currently offering any rent specials?
1370 West Dittemore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1370 West Dittemore Road pet-friendly?
No, 1370 West Dittemore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe County.
Does 1370 West Dittemore Road offer parking?
No, 1370 West Dittemore Road does not offer parking.
Does 1370 West Dittemore Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1370 West Dittemore Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1370 West Dittemore Road have a pool?
No, 1370 West Dittemore Road does not have a pool.
Does 1370 West Dittemore Road have accessible units?
No, 1370 West Dittemore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1370 West Dittemore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1370 West Dittemore Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1370 West Dittemore Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1370 West Dittemore Road does not have units with air conditioning.
