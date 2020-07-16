1370 West Dittemore Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Country living at its finest! Five acres to enjoy! Secluded setting. Room sizes are estimated.