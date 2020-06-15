All apartments in Mishawaka
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

714 Smith St

714 Smith Street · (574) 286-7389
Location

714 Smith Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY clean all new carpet 2/3 Br 1 bath $1000.00 - Property Id: 186443

VERY clean-new carpet through-out, 2-3 Bd, 1 bath. Combined kitchen dining area, large living room, finished basement, attached single stall garage, all appliances incl., lawn care& snow removal incl. min. 2-yr lease.
CALL/TEXT for an appt. (574) 286-7389 Farrell Holland

OPEN HOUSE scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2-5 pm. Please bring your mask. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186443
Property Id 186443

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

