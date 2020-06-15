714 Smith St

Amenities
VERY clean all new carpet 2/3 Br 1 bath $1000.00 - Property Id: 186443
VERY clean-new carpet through-out, 2-3 Bd, 1 bath. Combined kitchen dining area, large living room, finished basement, attached single stall garage, all appliances incl., lawn care& snow removal incl. min. 2-yr lease.
CALL/TEXT for an appt. (574) 286-7389 Farrell Holland
OPEN HOUSE scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2-5 pm. Please bring your mask. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186443
No Pets Allowed
