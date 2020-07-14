All apartments in Michigan City
Michigan City, IN
Cedargate (IN)
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Cedargate (IN)

110 Cedargate Court · (219) 312-4303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

110 Cedargate Court, Michigan City, IN 46360

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 442 · Avail. Aug 7

$652

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedargate (IN).

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Cedargate Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Located within minutes of downtown Michigan City, Cedargate Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Cedargate Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Michigan City.

Michigan City boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, and cultural options all within close proximity to your new home. Cedargate Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Michigan City has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Cedargate!

Our respons

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 each
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restriction: no full pitbull
Parking Details: 1 surface space provided. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedargate (IN) have any available units?
Cedargate (IN) has a unit available for $652 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Cedargate (IN) have?
Some of Cedargate (IN)'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedargate (IN) currently offering any rent specials?
Cedargate (IN) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedargate (IN) pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedargate (IN) is pet friendly.
Does Cedargate (IN) offer parking?
Yes, Cedargate (IN) offers parking.
Does Cedargate (IN) have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedargate (IN) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedargate (IN) have a pool?
No, Cedargate (IN) does not have a pool.
Does Cedargate (IN) have accessible units?
No, Cedargate (IN) does not have accessible units.
Does Cedargate (IN) have units with dishwashers?
No, Cedargate (IN) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Cedargate (IN) have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cedargate (IN) has units with air conditioning.
