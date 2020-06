Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

DO NOT REPLY THROUGH SITE! I WILL NOT REPLY! Thank you. NO SECTION 8. Very clean apartment, nice neighborhood. Close to Southlake Mall and restaurants. $35 in person application fee per person 18 and over. Must see! CALL Ozell for viewing appointment 3142616678. Thank you. MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY 3