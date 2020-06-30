7525 North Meridian Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Located in popular Meridian Hills off 75th & Meridian. This gorgeous property is located near Broad Ripple, Park Tudor, Meridian Hills Country Club and more! Home features a large floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors, a large master suite with a walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate shower and jacuzzi tub. Beautiful, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, granite couutertops and a center island. A formal dining room and sunroom. 2-car garage. Enjoy a beautiful fenced-in backyard with a hot tub and patio great for entertaining. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package.



Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.