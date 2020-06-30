All apartments in Meridian Hills
7525 North Meridian Street
Last updated June 30 2020 at 9:46 PM

7525 North Meridian Street

7525 North Meridian Street · (317) 576-2911
Location

7525 North Meridian Street, Meridian Hills, IN 46260
Meridian Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2875 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Located in popular Meridian Hills off 75th & Meridian. This gorgeous property is located near Broad Ripple, Park Tudor, Meridian Hills Country Club and more! Home features a large floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors, a large master suite with a walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate shower and jacuzzi tub. Beautiful, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, granite couutertops and a center island. A formal dining room and sunroom. 2-car garage. Enjoy a beautiful fenced-in backyard with a hot tub and patio great for entertaining. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package.

Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 North Meridian Street have any available units?
7525 North Meridian Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7525 North Meridian Street have?
Some of 7525 North Meridian Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7525 North Meridian Street currently offering any rent specials?
7525 North Meridian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 North Meridian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7525 North Meridian Street is pet friendly.
Does 7525 North Meridian Street offer parking?
Yes, 7525 North Meridian Street offers parking.
Does 7525 North Meridian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7525 North Meridian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 North Meridian Street have a pool?
No, 7525 North Meridian Street does not have a pool.
Does 7525 North Meridian Street have accessible units?
No, 7525 North Meridian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 North Meridian Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7525 North Meridian Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7525 North Meridian Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7525 North Meridian Street does not have units with air conditioning.
