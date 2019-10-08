All apartments in McCordsville
Find more places like 6805 W Odessa Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McCordsville, IN
/
6805 W Odessa Way
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

6805 W Odessa Way

6805 W Odessa Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6805 W Odessa Way, McCordsville, IN 46055
Austin Trace

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,389 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, November 04, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 15 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and da

(RLNE5123772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6805 W Odessa Way have any available units?
6805 W Odessa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McCordsville, IN.
Is 6805 W Odessa Way currently offering any rent specials?
6805 W Odessa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 W Odessa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6805 W Odessa Way is pet friendly.
Does 6805 W Odessa Way offer parking?
No, 6805 W Odessa Way does not offer parking.
Does 6805 W Odessa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6805 W Odessa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 W Odessa Way have a pool?
No, 6805 W Odessa Way does not have a pool.
Does 6805 W Odessa Way have accessible units?
No, 6805 W Odessa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 W Odessa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6805 W Odessa Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6805 W Odessa Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6805 W Odessa Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INCumberland, INPendleton, INBeech Grove, INFranklin, IN
Tipton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INLebanon, INNew Castle, INPittsboro, INDanville, INMarion, INGreensburg, INMartinsville, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis