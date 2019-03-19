All apartments in McCordsville
Find more places like 6802 North Denton Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McCordsville, IN
/
6802 North Denton Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6802 North Denton Court

6802 Denton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6802 Denton Court, McCordsville, IN 46055
Austin Trace

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,858 sf home is located in McCordsville, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6802 North Denton Court have any available units?
6802 North Denton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McCordsville, IN.
What amenities does 6802 North Denton Court have?
Some of 6802 North Denton Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6802 North Denton Court currently offering any rent specials?
6802 North Denton Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6802 North Denton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6802 North Denton Court is pet friendly.
Does 6802 North Denton Court offer parking?
Yes, 6802 North Denton Court does offer parking.
Does 6802 North Denton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6802 North Denton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6802 North Denton Court have a pool?
No, 6802 North Denton Court does not have a pool.
Does 6802 North Denton Court have accessible units?
No, 6802 North Denton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6802 North Denton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6802 North Denton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6802 North Denton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6802 North Denton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INCumberland, INPendleton, INBeech Grove, INFranklin, IN
Tipton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INLebanon, INNew Castle, INPittsboro, INDanville, INMarion, INGreensburg, INMartinsville, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis