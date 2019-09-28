All apartments in McCordsville
Find more places like 6055 W Brickell Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McCordsville, IN
/
6055 W Brickell Ln
Last updated September 28 2019 at 8:51 AM

6055 W Brickell Ln

6055 West Brickell Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6055 West Brickell Lane, McCordsville, IN 46055

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances. Pool in neighborhood and walking paths throughout neighborhood, 10 minutes from I-70.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6055 W Brickell Ln have any available units?
6055 W Brickell Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McCordsville, IN.
Is 6055 W Brickell Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6055 W Brickell Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6055 W Brickell Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6055 W Brickell Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McCordsville.
Does 6055 W Brickell Ln offer parking?
No, 6055 W Brickell Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6055 W Brickell Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6055 W Brickell Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6055 W Brickell Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6055 W Brickell Ln has a pool.
Does 6055 W Brickell Ln have accessible units?
No, 6055 W Brickell Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6055 W Brickell Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6055 W Brickell Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6055 W Brickell Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6055 W Brickell Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INCumberland, INPendleton, INBeech Grove, INFranklin, IN
Tipton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INLebanon, INNew Castle, INPittsboro, INDanville, INMarion, INGreensburg, INMartinsville, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis