Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in McCordsville
Find more places like 6055 W Brickell Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
McCordsville, IN
/
6055 W Brickell Ln
Last updated September 28 2019 at 8:51 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6055 W Brickell Ln
6055 West Brickell Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6055 West Brickell Lane, McCordsville, IN 46055
Amenities
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances. Pool in neighborhood and walking paths throughout neighborhood, 10 minutes from I-70.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6055 W Brickell Ln have any available units?
6055 W Brickell Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McCordsville, IN
.
Is 6055 W Brickell Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6055 W Brickell Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6055 W Brickell Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6055 W Brickell Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McCordsville
.
Does 6055 W Brickell Ln offer parking?
No, 6055 W Brickell Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6055 W Brickell Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6055 W Brickell Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6055 W Brickell Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6055 W Brickell Ln has a pool.
Does 6055 W Brickell Ln have accessible units?
No, 6055 W Brickell Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6055 W Brickell Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6055 W Brickell Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6055 W Brickell Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6055 W Brickell Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Zionsville, IN
Speedway, IN
Anderson, IN
Avon, IN
Kokomo, IN
Greenfield, IN
Cumberland, IN
Pendleton, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Franklin, IN
Tipton, IN
Bargersville, IN
Whitestown, IN
Lebanon, IN
New Castle, IN
Pittsboro, IN
Danville, IN
Marion, IN
Greensburg, IN
Martinsville, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Indiana University-Kokomo
Marian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis