All apartments in McCordsville
Find more places like 5715 Crestview Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McCordsville, IN
/
5715 Crestview Trail
Last updated April 1 2020 at 6:12 PM

5715 Crestview Trail

5715 Crestview Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5715 Crestview Trail, McCordsville, IN 46055

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 Crestview Trail have any available units?
5715 Crestview Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McCordsville, IN.
Is 5715 Crestview Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5715 Crestview Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 Crestview Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5715 Crestview Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5715 Crestview Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5715 Crestview Trail offers parking.
Does 5715 Crestview Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5715 Crestview Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 Crestview Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5715 Crestview Trail has a pool.
Does 5715 Crestview Trail have accessible units?
No, 5715 Crestview Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 Crestview Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5715 Crestview Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5715 Crestview Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5715 Crestview Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INCumberland, INPendleton, INBeech Grove, INFranklin, IN
Tipton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INLebanon, INNew Castle, INPittsboro, INDanville, INMarion, INGreensburg, INMartinsville, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis