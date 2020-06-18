All apartments in Martinsville
769 East Gray Street.
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

769 East Gray Street, Martinsville, IN 46151

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
rent price includes water, gas, trash and lawn care. Tenant provides electric only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 769 East Gray Street have any available units?
769 East Gray Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martinsville, IN.
What amenities does 769 East Gray Street have?
Some of 769 East Gray Street's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 769 East Gray Street currently offering any rent specials?
769 East Gray Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 769 East Gray Street pet-friendly?
No, 769 East Gray Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martinsville.
Does 769 East Gray Street offer parking?
No, 769 East Gray Street does not offer parking.
Does 769 East Gray Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 769 East Gray Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 769 East Gray Street have a pool?
No, 769 East Gray Street does not have a pool.
Does 769 East Gray Street have accessible units?
No, 769 East Gray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 769 East Gray Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 769 East Gray Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 769 East Gray Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 769 East Gray Street has units with air conditioning.

