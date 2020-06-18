All apartments in Martinsville
1120 Leota Drive.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:52 PM

1120 Leota Drive

1120 Leota Drive · (765) 341-8486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1120 Leota Drive, Martinsville, IN 46151

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1120 Leota Drive have any available units?
1120 Leota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martinsville, IN.
What amenities does 1120 Leota Drive have?
Some of 1120 Leota Drive's amenities include air conditioning, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Leota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Leota Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Leota Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Leota Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martinsville.
Does 1120 Leota Drive offer parking?
No, 1120 Leota Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1120 Leota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Leota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Leota Drive have a pool?
No, 1120 Leota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Leota Drive have accessible units?
No, 1120 Leota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Leota Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Leota Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Leota Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1120 Leota Drive has units with air conditioning.

