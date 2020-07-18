All apartments in Marion
208 S E St

208 South E Street · No Longer Available
208 South E Street, Marion, IN 46952

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 Story House for Rent - Property Id: 313440

Completely remodeled house.
$700 deposit (Backyard needs mowed) $800 first month rent.

For more inquiries please call
484-619-1900
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313440
Property Id 313440

(RLNE5908094)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

