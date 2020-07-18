Rent Calculator
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
208 S E St
208 South E Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
208 South E Street, Marion, IN 46952
Amenities
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 Story House for Rent - Property Id: 313440
Completely remodeled house.
$700 deposit (Backyard needs mowed) $800 first month rent.
For more inquiries please call
484-619-1900
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313440
Property Id 313440
(RLNE5908094)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 S E St have any available units?
208 S E St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marion, IN
.
What amenities does 208 S E St have?
Some of 208 S E St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 208 S E St currently offering any rent specials?
208 S E St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 S E St pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 S E St is pet friendly.
Does 208 S E St offer parking?
No, 208 S E St does not offer parking.
Does 208 S E St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 S E St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 S E St have a pool?
No, 208 S E St does not have a pool.
Does 208 S E St have accessible units?
No, 208 S E St does not have accessible units.
Does 208 S E St have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 S E St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 S E St have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 S E St does not have units with air conditioning.
