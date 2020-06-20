All apartments in Marion
1100 S Baldwin Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1100 S Baldwin Ave

1100 South Baldwin Avenue · (513) 546-0710
Location

1100 South Baldwin Avenue, Marion, IN 46953

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $575 · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Homes Great Communities for Great Families! - Property Id: 290236

Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available. You can schedule a tour today with Jessica by calling 765-six, six, four-9551 or take a virtual tour by copying and pasting the links below. We have 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes, priced between $525 and $625 waiting for you!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6gj9wU1ZfoX

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KqnY25bExSW

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BBFUHrHpUm5
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290236
Property Id 290236

(RLNE5819583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

