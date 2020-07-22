All apartments in Madison County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:48 PM

8062 South Midsummer Boulevard

8062 South Midsummer Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8062 South Midsummer Boulevard, Madison County, IN 46064

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Large 3 bedroom home with a loft ready for lease. Master Bedroom features double sinks(granite top), a walk-in shower, jetted garden tub, and a huge walk-in closet. Great neighborhood and this home is close to the clubhouse and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8062 South Midsummer Boulevard have any available units?
8062 South Midsummer Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison County, IN.
What amenities does 8062 South Midsummer Boulevard have?
Some of 8062 South Midsummer Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8062 South Midsummer Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8062 South Midsummer Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8062 South Midsummer Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8062 South Midsummer Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison County.
Does 8062 South Midsummer Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8062 South Midsummer Boulevard offers parking.
Does 8062 South Midsummer Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8062 South Midsummer Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8062 South Midsummer Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 8062 South Midsummer Boulevard has a pool.
Does 8062 South Midsummer Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8062 South Midsummer Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8062 South Midsummer Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8062 South Midsummer Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 8062 South Midsummer Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 8062 South Midsummer Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
