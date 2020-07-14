All apartments in Lebanon
Find more places like Slate Run Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lebanon, IN
/
Slate Run Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Slate Run Apartments

2306 Granite Drive · (765) 300-3743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lebanon
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2306 Granite Drive, Lebanon, IN 46052

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 08 · Avail. Aug 7

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Slate Run Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
package receiving
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Slate Run Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Located within minutes of downtown Lebanon, Slate Run Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Slate Run Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Lebanon.

Lebanon boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worships options all within close proximity to your new home. Slate Run Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Lebanon has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Slate Run Apartments!

Our responsive

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 to one month based on criteria
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive dogs max 25 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Slate Run Apartments have any available units?
Slate Run Apartments has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Slate Run Apartments have?
Some of Slate Run Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Slate Run Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Slate Run Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Slate Run Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Slate Run Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Slate Run Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Slate Run Apartments offers parking.
Does Slate Run Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Slate Run Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Slate Run Apartments have a pool?
No, Slate Run Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Slate Run Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Slate Run Apartments has accessible units.
Does Slate Run Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Slate Run Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Slate Run Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Slate Run Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Slate Run Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lebanon 2 BedroomsLebanon Apartments with Parking
Lebanon Dog Friendly Apartments
Lebanon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity