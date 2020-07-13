Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access online portal

Pangea Vineyards is a vibrant apartment complex located in Lawrence, Indianapolis. The apartments feature highly sought after community amenities such as: an outdoor pool, parking, and on-site laundry. On top of that, the Indianapolis apartments are equipped with a wide variety of apartment amenities for residents to enjoy such as a dining room, a porch, and a dishwasher. The apartment complex is in an unbelievably convenient location in Lawrence, being only minutes away from Walmart, Buffalo Wild Wings, Grassy Creek Park, and more. With easy access to public transportation via Mitthoefer Rd & Montery Rd Bus Line, Pangea Vineyards residents will be in reach of everything. Make yourself at home and enjoy the Pangea difference with our professional management and staff. Call today to schedule your showing!