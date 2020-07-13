All apartments in Lawrence
Pangea Vineyards
Pangea Vineyards

10101 Montery Rd · (317) 218-9854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN 46235

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10142C · Avail. Jul 15

$734

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 10111C · Avail. Jul 15

$734

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10138A · Avail. now

$622

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 10135A · Avail. now

$636

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 4005A · Avail. now

$649

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pangea Vineyards.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Pangea Vineyards is a vibrant apartment complex located in Lawrence, Indianapolis. The apartments feature highly sought after community amenities such as: an outdoor pool, parking, and on-site laundry. On top of that, the Indianapolis apartments are equipped with a wide variety of apartment amenities for residents to enjoy such as a dining room, a porch, and a dishwasher. The apartment complex is in an unbelievably convenient location in Lawrence, being only minutes away from Walmart, Buffalo Wild Wings, Grassy Creek Park, and more. With easy access to public transportation via Mitthoefer Rd & Montery Rd Bus Line, Pangea Vineyards residents will be in reach of everything. Make yourself at home and enjoy the Pangea difference with our professional management and staff. Call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $100 Flat Rate
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pangea Vineyards have any available units?
Pangea Vineyards has 13 units available starting at $622 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pangea Vineyards have?
Some of Pangea Vineyards's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pangea Vineyards currently offering any rent specials?
Pangea Vineyards is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pangea Vineyards pet-friendly?
Yes, Pangea Vineyards is pet friendly.
Does Pangea Vineyards offer parking?
Yes, Pangea Vineyards offers parking.
Does Pangea Vineyards have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pangea Vineyards does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pangea Vineyards have a pool?
Yes, Pangea Vineyards has a pool.
Does Pangea Vineyards have accessible units?
No, Pangea Vineyards does not have accessible units.
Does Pangea Vineyards have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pangea Vineyards has units with dishwashers.
Does Pangea Vineyards have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pangea Vineyards has units with air conditioning.
