Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like Fort Ben Office Building.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
Fort Ben Office Building
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Fort Ben Office Building
5665 North Post Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
5665 North Post Road, Lawrence, IN 46216
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent office space in the heart of Fort Ben. Lots of parking, easy access to I-465 and the Fishers corridor. Call 317.507.0191 for information or to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Fort Ben Office Building have any available units?
Fort Ben Office Building doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrence, IN
.
Is Fort Ben Office Building currently offering any rent specials?
Fort Ben Office Building is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fort Ben Office Building pet-friendly?
No, Fort Ben Office Building is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrence
.
Does Fort Ben Office Building offer parking?
Yes, Fort Ben Office Building offers parking.
Does Fort Ben Office Building have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fort Ben Office Building does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fort Ben Office Building have a pool?
No, Fort Ben Office Building does not have a pool.
Does Fort Ben Office Building have accessible units?
No, Fort Ben Office Building does not have accessible units.
Does Fort Ben Office Building have units with dishwashers?
No, Fort Ben Office Building does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Fort Ben Office Building have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fort Ben Office Building has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Similar Pages
Lawrence 1 Bedrooms
Lawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with Parking
Lawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Plainfield, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Zionsville, IN
Speedway, IN
Anderson, IN
Avon, IN
Kokomo, IN
Greenfield, IN
New Castle, IN
Marion, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Martinsville, IN
Danville, IN
Lebanon, IN
Cumberland, IN
Tipton, IN
Pendleton, IN
Bargersville, IN
Whitestown, IN
Greensburg, IN
Pittsboro, IN
Franklin, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Indiana University-Kokomo
Marian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis