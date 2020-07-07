Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 9736 English Oak Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
9736 English Oak Place
Last updated December 19 2019 at 4:43 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9736 English Oak Place
9736 English Oak Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
9736 English Oak Place, Lawrence, IN 46235
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home to your 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home in the Roses of Lawrence. This ranch home has new carpet, vinyl, and paint throughout.
Come check it out! Won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9736 English Oak Place have any available units?
9736 English Oak Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrence, IN
.
What amenities does 9736 English Oak Place have?
Some of 9736 English Oak Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9736 English Oak Place currently offering any rent specials?
9736 English Oak Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9736 English Oak Place pet-friendly?
No, 9736 English Oak Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrence
.
Does 9736 English Oak Place offer parking?
Yes, 9736 English Oak Place offers parking.
Does 9736 English Oak Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9736 English Oak Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9736 English Oak Place have a pool?
No, 9736 English Oak Place does not have a pool.
Does 9736 English Oak Place have accessible units?
No, 9736 English Oak Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9736 English Oak Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9736 English Oak Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9736 English Oak Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9736 English Oak Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Similar Pages
Lawrence 1 Bedrooms
Lawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with Parking
Lawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Plainfield, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Zionsville, IN
Speedway, IN
Anderson, IN
Avon, IN
Kokomo, IN
Greenfield, IN
New Castle, IN
Marion, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Martinsville, IN
Danville, IN
Lebanon, IN
Cumberland, IN
Tipton, IN
Pendleton, IN
Bargersville, IN
Whitestown, IN
Greensburg, IN
Pittsboro, IN
Franklin, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Indiana University-Kokomo
Marian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis