All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 9736 English Oak Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
9736 English Oak Place
Last updated December 19 2019 at 4:43 AM

9736 English Oak Place

9736 English Oak Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9736 English Oak Place, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home to your 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home in the Roses of Lawrence. This ranch home has new carpet, vinyl, and paint throughout.
Come check it out! Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9736 English Oak Place have any available units?
9736 English Oak Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 9736 English Oak Place have?
Some of 9736 English Oak Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9736 English Oak Place currently offering any rent specials?
9736 English Oak Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9736 English Oak Place pet-friendly?
No, 9736 English Oak Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 9736 English Oak Place offer parking?
Yes, 9736 English Oak Place offers parking.
Does 9736 English Oak Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9736 English Oak Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9736 English Oak Place have a pool?
No, 9736 English Oak Place does not have a pool.
Does 9736 English Oak Place have accessible units?
No, 9736 English Oak Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9736 English Oak Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9736 English Oak Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9736 English Oak Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9736 English Oak Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis