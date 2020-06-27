This quality ranch home on fenced lot has many fine features!: Fresh Paint; New Roof; Separate Family and Living Rooms; Sunroom; Laundry Room; Covered Porch; Wood Deck overlooking fenced-yard with mature trees and shed; and Finished Garage with opener!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9449 English Oak Drive have any available units?
9449 English Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 9449 English Oak Drive have?
Some of 9449 English Oak Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9449 English Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9449 English Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.