9449 English Oak Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

9449 English Oak Drive

9449 English Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9449 English Oak Drive, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This quality ranch home on fenced lot has many fine features!: Fresh Paint; New Roof; Separate Family and Living Rooms; Sunroom; Laundry Room; Covered Porch; Wood Deck overlooking fenced-yard with mature trees and shed; and Finished Garage with opener!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9449 English Oak Drive have any available units?
9449 English Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 9449 English Oak Drive have?
Some of 9449 English Oak Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9449 English Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9449 English Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9449 English Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9449 English Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 9449 English Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9449 English Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 9449 English Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9449 English Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9449 English Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 9449 English Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9449 English Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 9449 English Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9449 English Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9449 English Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9449 English Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9449 English Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
