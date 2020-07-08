EAST//LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP 4 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE Great home located on a quiet street. Large kitchen and living area! Carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms! Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9401 English Oak have any available units?
9401 English Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 9401 English Oak currently offering any rent specials?
9401 English Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.