All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 8324 TAYSIDE Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
8324 TAYSIDE Court
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8324 TAYSIDE Court
8324 Tayside Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
8324 Tayside Court, Lawrence, IN 46236
Admirals Landing
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lease this large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with large finished basement in Lawrence township schools. Close walking distance to all major amenities. Pets accepted with approval and deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8324 TAYSIDE Court have any available units?
8324 TAYSIDE Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lawrence, IN
.
What amenities does 8324 TAYSIDE Court have?
Some of 8324 TAYSIDE Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 8324 TAYSIDE Court currently offering any rent specials?
8324 TAYSIDE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8324 TAYSIDE Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8324 TAYSIDE Court is pet friendly.
Does 8324 TAYSIDE Court offer parking?
Yes, 8324 TAYSIDE Court offers parking.
Does 8324 TAYSIDE Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8324 TAYSIDE Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8324 TAYSIDE Court have a pool?
No, 8324 TAYSIDE Court does not have a pool.
Does 8324 TAYSIDE Court have accessible units?
No, 8324 TAYSIDE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8324 TAYSIDE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8324 TAYSIDE Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8324 TAYSIDE Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8324 TAYSIDE Court does not have units with air conditioning.
