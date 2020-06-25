All apartments in Lawrence
8152 East 50th Street
8152 East 50th Street

8152 East 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8152 East 50th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This warm and cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath has a long driveway that leads to a detached garage. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making this house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8152 East 50th Street have any available units?
8152 East 50th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 8152 East 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8152 East 50th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8152 East 50th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8152 East 50th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8152 East 50th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8152 East 50th Street offers parking.
Does 8152 East 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8152 East 50th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8152 East 50th Street have a pool?
No, 8152 East 50th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8152 East 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 8152 East 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8152 East 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8152 East 50th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8152 East 50th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8152 East 50th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
