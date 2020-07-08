All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated June 6 2019 at 6:06 PM

8126 Patton Drive

8126 Patton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8126 Patton Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated home with an abundance of original character throughout the kitchen and bedrooms. Located in a quiet neighborhood, with a large backyard and garage. New flooring, paint, stunning brick scenery in the kitchen. Tour today!
Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Renters insurance is required. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance required.

Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:
https://www.ethositypropertymanagement.com...

To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour using Rently:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/910722?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8126 Patton Drive have any available units?
8126 Patton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 8126 Patton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8126 Patton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8126 Patton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8126 Patton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8126 Patton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8126 Patton Drive offers parking.
Does 8126 Patton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8126 Patton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8126 Patton Drive have a pool?
No, 8126 Patton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8126 Patton Drive have accessible units?
No, 8126 Patton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8126 Patton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8126 Patton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8126 Patton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8126 Patton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

