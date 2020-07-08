All apartments in Lawrence
Lawrence, IN
8108 East 49th Street
8108 East 49th Street

8108 East 49th Street · No Longer Available
Lawrence
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

8108 East 49th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a 3 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Lawrence Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and washer/dryer! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: No.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

