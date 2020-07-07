8048 Barksdale Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully maintained 4bd/2.5ba in Benjamin Square! Loads of upgrades, including hardwood flooring in living & dining room, stainless steel appliances, new toilets, large finished basement w/day light windows & separate area. Lg. Master Bed w/full bath & walk-in closets. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/access to rear deck & fully fenced backyard. Close to shops, restaurants, schools, freeway, & Ft. Harrison State Park!Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.