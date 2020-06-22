All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 7729 Pennycroft Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
7729 Pennycroft Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7729 Pennycroft Dr

7729 Pennycroft Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7729 Pennycroft Drive, Lawrence, IN 46236
Bay Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING COPY AND PASTE WEB ADDRESS BELOW!!!
a.tnts.in/p/7729-pennycroft-dr

This home offers.....
*Updates galore!
*Vaulted ceilings
*Wood burning fireplace
*Kitchen appliances stay
*Skylights
*Sun room with separate heating and cooling unit
*Doggie door with key
*Window treatments STAY!
*Lawrence Schools (Fishers or HSE High Schools)
******************************************************************

*Minimum Requirements*
All adults must meet min. requirements for consideration
*Must have a combined gross income of at least $4650
*We must be able to verify your income with checks stubs from your employer
*Must be with your current employer at least 10 consecutive months
(We will do landlord and employment verifications as well)
*Must be in your current lease (with all adults names listed on the lease) for at least the past 12 months
(Full credit and criminal background reports will be ran)

App Fee $45 PER person 18+ in household
Monthly Rent $1395
Deposit $1395 (Due within 72 hours of approval to hold)
Both must be paid before move in (Following month's rent will be pro rated if move in is after the 1st)

NO cats, Dogs OK (Breed restrictions apply)

NO SMOKING

FOR FASTER RESPONSE SEND TEXT TO:
317-623-8502

{Professionally managed by Harvey Property Management Group, LLC}

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/7729-pennycroft-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7729 Pennycroft Dr have any available units?
7729 Pennycroft Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 7729 Pennycroft Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7729 Pennycroft Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7729 Pennycroft Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7729 Pennycroft Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7729 Pennycroft Dr offer parking?
No, 7729 Pennycroft Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7729 Pennycroft Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7729 Pennycroft Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7729 Pennycroft Dr have a pool?
No, 7729 Pennycroft Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7729 Pennycroft Dr have accessible units?
No, 7729 Pennycroft Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7729 Pennycroft Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7729 Pennycroft Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7729 Pennycroft Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7729 Pennycroft Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis