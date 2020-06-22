Amenities

a.tnts.in/p/7729-pennycroft-dr



This home offers.....

*Updates galore!

*Vaulted ceilings

*Wood burning fireplace

*Kitchen appliances stay

*Skylights

*Sun room with separate heating and cooling unit

*Doggie door with key

*Window treatments STAY!

*Lawrence Schools (Fishers or HSE High Schools)

*Minimum Requirements*

All adults must meet min. requirements for consideration

*Must have a combined gross income of at least $4650

*We must be able to verify your income with checks stubs from your employer

*Must be with your current employer at least 10 consecutive months

(We will do landlord and employment verifications as well)

*Must be in your current lease (with all adults names listed on the lease) for at least the past 12 months

App Fee $45 PER person 18+ in household

Monthly Rent $1395

Deposit $1395 (Due within 72 hours of approval to hold)

NO cats, Dogs OK (Breed restrictions apply)



NO SMOKING



FOR FASTER RESPONSE SEND TEXT TO:

317-623-8502



{Professionally managed by Harvey Property Management Group, LLC}



