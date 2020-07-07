All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 7443 North Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
7443 North Dr
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:13 PM

7443 North Dr

7443 North Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7443 North Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d81aad7002 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. We usually have 50 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7443 North Dr have any available units?
7443 North Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 7443 North Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7443 North Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7443 North Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7443 North Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 7443 North Dr offer parking?
No, 7443 North Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7443 North Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7443 North Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7443 North Dr have a pool?
No, 7443 North Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7443 North Dr have accessible units?
No, 7443 North Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7443 North Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7443 North Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7443 North Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7443 North Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis