7406 East 53rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Charming two bedroom one bathroom home located in the desired township of Lawrence. Conveniently located near multiple grocery stores, hospitals, Fort Harrison Park, close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, close to bus line, and extremely private. This home features an open floor plan with many updates including fresh paint and new flooring.



Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets allowed. Smoking not allowed in home. Renters insurance required.



Application - $50/Adult:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1207828483



To view the property, copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1129192?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.