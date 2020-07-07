All apartments in Lawrence
7406 East 53rd Street
Last updated January 13 2020 at 8:52 PM

7406 East 53rd Street

7406 East 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

7406 East 53rd Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming two bedroom one bathroom home located in the desired township of Lawrence. Conveniently located near multiple grocery stores, hospitals, Fort Harrison Park, close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, close to bus line, and extremely private. This home features an open floor plan with many updates including fresh paint and new flooring.

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets allowed. Smoking not allowed in home. Renters insurance required.

Application - $50/Adult:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1207828483

To view the property, copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1129192?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7406 East 53rd Street have any available units?
7406 East 53rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 7406 East 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
7406 East 53rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7406 East 53rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 7406 East 53rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 7406 East 53rd Street offer parking?
No, 7406 East 53rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 7406 East 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7406 East 53rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7406 East 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 7406 East 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 7406 East 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 7406 East 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7406 East 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7406 East 53rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7406 East 53rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7406 East 53rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

