Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:48 AM
7359 E 53rd St
7359 East 53rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7359 East 53rd Street, Lawrence, IN 46226
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE HOME LOCATED NEAR LAWRENCE SCHOOLS, FORT HARRISON, SOCCER, GOLF, 'Y', INTERSTATE ACCESS, GOOD FLOOR PLAN, GLASS ENCLOSED SUN ROOM TO SOUTH. BAY WINDOW FACING FRONT PORCH. YARD COMPLETELY FENCED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7359 E 53rd St have any available units?
7359 E 53rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrence, IN
.
What amenities does 7359 E 53rd St have?
Some of 7359 E 53rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7359 E 53rd St currently offering any rent specials?
7359 E 53rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7359 E 53rd St pet-friendly?
No, 7359 E 53rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrence
.
Does 7359 E 53rd St offer parking?
Yes, 7359 E 53rd St offers parking.
Does 7359 E 53rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7359 E 53rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7359 E 53rd St have a pool?
No, 7359 E 53rd St does not have a pool.
Does 7359 E 53rd St have accessible units?
No, 7359 E 53rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 7359 E 53rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7359 E 53rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7359 E 53rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7359 E 53rd St has units with air conditioning.
