All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 7359 E 53rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
7359 E 53rd St
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:48 AM

7359 E 53rd St

7359 East 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7359 East 53rd Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE HOME LOCATED NEAR LAWRENCE SCHOOLS, FORT HARRISON, SOCCER, GOLF, 'Y', INTERSTATE ACCESS, GOOD FLOOR PLAN, GLASS ENCLOSED SUN ROOM TO SOUTH. BAY WINDOW FACING FRONT PORCH. YARD COMPLETELY FENCED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7359 E 53rd St have any available units?
7359 E 53rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 7359 E 53rd St have?
Some of 7359 E 53rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7359 E 53rd St currently offering any rent specials?
7359 E 53rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7359 E 53rd St pet-friendly?
No, 7359 E 53rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 7359 E 53rd St offer parking?
Yes, 7359 E 53rd St offers parking.
Does 7359 E 53rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7359 E 53rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7359 E 53rd St have a pool?
No, 7359 E 53rd St does not have a pool.
Does 7359 E 53rd St have accessible units?
No, 7359 E 53rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 7359 E 53rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7359 E 53rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7359 E 53rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7359 E 53rd St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis