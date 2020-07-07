7315 E 54th Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/000831108c ---- It\'s time to move! See yourself living in this cute home located in a quiet Lawrence neighborhood. It is perfect for anyone looking for a 3 bedroom home with a private driveway, fenced-in backyard & central air conditioning. The home is 864 square feet & includes a refrigerator & stove.- Apply today @ www.evergrowpm.com! Contact office for Pet Policy No Section 8 Renters Insurance is required Tenant responsible for all utilities The full application requires a profile with petscreening.com ***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant\'s total amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. To see application criteria visit https://www.evergrowpm.com/tenants/application-process/ Contact For Lease Details Assigned Parking Stove/Range Washer/Dryer Hook Ups