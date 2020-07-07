All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 7315 E 54th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
7315 E 54th Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:03 PM

7315 E 54th Street

7315 East 54th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7315 East 54th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/000831108c ---- It\'s time to move! See yourself living in this cute home located in a quiet Lawrence neighborhood. It is perfect for anyone looking for a 3 bedroom home with a private driveway, fenced-in backyard & central air conditioning. The home is 864 square feet & includes a refrigerator & stove.- Apply today @ www.evergrowpm.com! Contact office for Pet Policy No Section 8 Renters Insurance is required Tenant responsible for all utilities The full application requires a profile with petscreening.com ***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant\'s total amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. To see application criteria visit https://www.evergrowpm.com/tenants/application-process/ Contact For Lease Details Assigned Parking Stove/Range Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7315 E 54th Street have any available units?
7315 E 54th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 7315 E 54th Street have?
Some of 7315 E 54th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7315 E 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7315 E 54th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7315 E 54th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7315 E 54th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7315 E 54th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7315 E 54th Street offers parking.
Does 7315 E 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7315 E 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7315 E 54th Street have a pool?
No, 7315 E 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7315 E 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 7315 E 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7315 E 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7315 E 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7315 E 54th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7315 E 54th Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with BalconyLawrence Apartments with Parking
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis