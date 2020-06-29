7042 Elias Circle

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1176153
Inviting three bedroom in the popular McCordsville surrounding area! Large yard, high vaulted ceilings and beautiful tile in the kitchen area. Also features a wood burning fireplace and a refrigerator, stove and and dishwasher! Convieniently located close to Meijier and McCordsville shopping!
|Amenities: Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.