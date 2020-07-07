All apartments in Lawrence
6904 East 46th Street

Location

6904 East 46th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Spacious Room
Private Bathroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6904 East 46th Street have any available units?
6904 East 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 6904 East 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6904 East 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 East 46th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6904 East 46th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 6904 East 46th Street offer parking?
No, 6904 East 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6904 East 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6904 East 46th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 East 46th Street have a pool?
No, 6904 East 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6904 East 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 6904 East 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 East 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6904 East 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6904 East 46th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6904 East 46th Street has units with air conditioning.

