6642 Brookhaven Dr
6642 Brookhaven Dr

6642 Brookhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6642 Brookhaven Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226
Brookhaven

Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with new paint and flooring is a must see. Spacious living room and hard to find 1.5 bath home in this areas. To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6642 Brookhaven Dr have any available units?
6642 Brookhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 6642 Brookhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6642 Brookhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6642 Brookhaven Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6642 Brookhaven Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 6642 Brookhaven Dr offer parking?
No, 6642 Brookhaven Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6642 Brookhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6642 Brookhaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6642 Brookhaven Dr have a pool?
No, 6642 Brookhaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6642 Brookhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 6642 Brookhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6642 Brookhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6642 Brookhaven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6642 Brookhaven Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6642 Brookhaven Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
