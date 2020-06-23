All apartments in Lawrence
6614 East 47th Street
Location

6614 East 47th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226
Brookhaven

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 28th and receive $500 off April Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home offers 1,200 sq ft of living space in Indianapolis, IN. Amenities include tile and carpeted floors, kitchen with all black appliances, garage, back yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6614 East 47th Street have any available units?
6614 East 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 6614 East 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6614 East 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6614 East 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6614 East 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6614 East 47th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6614 East 47th Street does offer parking.
Does 6614 East 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6614 East 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6614 East 47th Street have a pool?
No, 6614 East 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6614 East 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 6614 East 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6614 East 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6614 East 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6614 East 47th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6614 East 47th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
