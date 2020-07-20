All apartments in Lawrence
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
6446 Blakeview Drive
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

6446 Blakeview Drive

6446 Blakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6446 Blakeview Drive, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Oaklandon Area Home Features Fireplace
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,230 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and s

(RLNE5604689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6446 Blakeview Drive have any available units?
6446 Blakeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 6446 Blakeview Drive have?
Some of 6446 Blakeview Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6446 Blakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6446 Blakeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6446 Blakeview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6446 Blakeview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 6446 Blakeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6446 Blakeview Drive offers parking.
Does 6446 Blakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6446 Blakeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6446 Blakeview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6446 Blakeview Drive has a pool.
Does 6446 Blakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 6446 Blakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6446 Blakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6446 Blakeview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6446 Blakeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6446 Blakeview Drive has units with air conditioning.
