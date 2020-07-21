All apartments in Lawrence
6255 White Rabbit Place
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

6255 White Rabbit Place

6255 White Rabbit Place · No Longer Available
Lawrence
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6255 White Rabbit Place, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,822 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Sunday, February 23, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 14 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include spec

(RLNE5469846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6255 White Rabbit Place have any available units?
6255 White Rabbit Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 6255 White Rabbit Place have?
Some of 6255 White Rabbit Place's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6255 White Rabbit Place currently offering any rent specials?
6255 White Rabbit Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6255 White Rabbit Place pet-friendly?
No, 6255 White Rabbit Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 6255 White Rabbit Place offer parking?
Yes, 6255 White Rabbit Place offers parking.
Does 6255 White Rabbit Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6255 White Rabbit Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6255 White Rabbit Place have a pool?
No, 6255 White Rabbit Place does not have a pool.
Does 6255 White Rabbit Place have accessible units?
No, 6255 White Rabbit Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6255 White Rabbit Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6255 White Rabbit Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6255 White Rabbit Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6255 White Rabbit Place has units with air conditioning.
