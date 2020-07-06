All apartments in Lawrence
5967 Liverpool Lane
5967 Liverpool Lane

Location

5967 Liverpool Lane, Lawrence, IN 46236
Kensington Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,700 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard and an extra storage shed, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5967 Liverpool Lane have any available units?
5967 Liverpool Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 5967 Liverpool Lane have?
Some of 5967 Liverpool Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5967 Liverpool Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5967 Liverpool Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5967 Liverpool Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5967 Liverpool Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5967 Liverpool Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5967 Liverpool Lane offers parking.
Does 5967 Liverpool Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5967 Liverpool Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5967 Liverpool Lane have a pool?
No, 5967 Liverpool Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5967 Liverpool Lane have accessible units?
No, 5967 Liverpool Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5967 Liverpool Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5967 Liverpool Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5967 Liverpool Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5967 Liverpool Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

