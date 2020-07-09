5738 Congressional Place

Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to one of the nicest homes in this community. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is Move-In Ready. With 2 stories and a Large 2 car garage, you won't want to live anywhere else after seeing this home. There are beautiful upgrades like new carpet, new flooring, a warm Fireplace, new appliances and up[grades throughout the entire home. There is a large backyard, room for the family to play and the location offers easy access to all stores, schools, and shopping. No animals are allowed at this property.