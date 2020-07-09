All apartments in Lawrence
5738 Congressional Place

5738 Congressional Place · No Longer Available
Location

5738 Congressional Place, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to one of the nicest homes in this community. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is Move-In Ready. With 2 stories and a Large 2 car garage, you won't want to live anywhere else after seeing this home. There are beautiful upgrades like new carpet, new flooring, a warm Fireplace, new appliances and up[grades throughout the entire home. There is a large backyard, room for the family to play and the location offers easy access to all stores, schools, and shopping. No animals are allowed at this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5738 Congressional Place have any available units?
5738 Congressional Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 5738 Congressional Place have?
Some of 5738 Congressional Place's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5738 Congressional Place currently offering any rent specials?
5738 Congressional Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5738 Congressional Place pet-friendly?
No, 5738 Congressional Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 5738 Congressional Place offer parking?
Yes, 5738 Congressional Place offers parking.
Does 5738 Congressional Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5738 Congressional Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5738 Congressional Place have a pool?
No, 5738 Congressional Place does not have a pool.
Does 5738 Congressional Place have accessible units?
No, 5738 Congressional Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5738 Congressional Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5738 Congressional Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5738 Congressional Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5738 Congressional Place does not have units with air conditioning.

