5738 Congressional Place

Amenities
Welcome to one of the nicest homes in this community. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is Move-In Ready. With 2 stories and a Large 2 car garage, you won't want to live anywhere else after seeing this home. There are beautiful upgrades like new carpet, new flooring, a warm Fireplace, new appliances and up[grades throughout the entire home. There is a large backyard, room for the family to play and the location offers easy access to all stores, schools, and shopping. No animals are allowed at this property.