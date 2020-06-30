3 bedroom 2.5 baths Two Story Home features Three nice size bedrooms with two baths upstairs and a powder room on the main level. Nice floor plan with a large space for formal dining room and upstairs loft for office or bonus/family room. 2 car attached garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5679 Congressional Pl have any available units?
5679 Congressional Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 5679 Congressional Pl have?
Some of 5679 Congressional Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5679 Congressional Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5679 Congressional Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.