5679 Congressional Pl
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:17 AM

5679 Congressional Pl

5679 Congressional Place · No Longer Available
Location

5679 Congressional Place, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 baths Two Story Home features Three nice size bedrooms with two baths upstairs and a powder room on the main level. Nice floor plan with a large space for formal dining room and upstairs loft for office or bonus/family room. 2 car attached garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5679 Congressional Pl have any available units?
5679 Congressional Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 5679 Congressional Pl have?
Some of 5679 Congressional Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5679 Congressional Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5679 Congressional Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5679 Congressional Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5679 Congressional Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 5679 Congressional Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5679 Congressional Pl offers parking.
Does 5679 Congressional Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5679 Congressional Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5679 Congressional Pl have a pool?
No, 5679 Congressional Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5679 Congressional Pl have accessible units?
No, 5679 Congressional Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5679 Congressional Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5679 Congressional Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5679 Congressional Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5679 Congressional Pl has units with air conditioning.

